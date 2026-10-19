Murkomen Urges Early Arrival, Warns Against Stampedes at Mashujaa Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has urged Kenyans attending Tuesday’s Mashujaa Day celebrations to arrive early and avoid overcrowding at the venue.

Murkomen said organisers had made provisions for overflow seating areas and screens to ensure more people could follow the proceedings without crowding the stadium.

He said the programme would begin early and conclude in good time, calling on attendees to cooperate with security and event organisers.

The celebrations, to be co-hosted by Nandi, Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, are expected to draw approximately 15,000 people to the main venue.

The stadium is being upgraded to world standards, featuring a modern football pitch, an improved running track, modern changing rooms, an expanded VIP pavilion, and modern floodlighting.

Murkomen said the event would honour Kenyans who have contributed to national development, including athletes, farmers, businesspeople and young people.

He added that the celebrations would showcase progress in sports, economic development and security, highlighting the North Rift region’s contribution to athletics and the government’s ongoing investment in sports infrastructure.

Murkomen said the stadium set to host this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations is about 80 per cent complete but has been prepared to accommodate the national event.