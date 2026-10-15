Mudavadi, ICC Deputy Prosecutor discuss rule of law and international cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for stronger institutions and constructive dialogue to promote public trust in justice and strengthen national stability.

Mudavadi made the remarks after holding discussions with International Criminal Court (ICC) Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan on the administration of justice, peaceful dispute resolution and international cooperation.

He said the engagement reinforced the importance of a balanced approach to accountability and the rule of law that also respects Kenya’s sovereignty.

Mudavadi maintained that the protection of citizens’ rights and the well-being of Kenyans should remain central to discussions involving international justice institutions.

“For Kenyans, this is about protecting rights, strengthening public trust in justice and building a peaceful, stable nation where every citizen can thrive,” he said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary further emphasised that justice and sovereignty should not be treated as competing principles, but should be pursued together through strong institutions and constructive engagement.

He said international cooperation and peaceful resolution of disputes remain important in advancing accountability and upholding the rule of law.