Legendary Kipchoge wins Melbourne Marathon Festival in a course record

By: ALEX ISABOKE 1 min read
Legendary Kipchoge wins Melbourne Marathon Festival in a course record
View image in fullscreen Eliud Kipchoge wins the 2026 Melbourne Marathon, finishing in front of thousands at the MCG in a record time of 2:09:10. Photograph: Ye Myo Khant/Sopa Images/Shutterstock

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Legendary Eliud Kipchoge stormed to the Melbourne Marathon Festival victory at 41 years, setting a course record time of 2:09:10.

This was Kipchoge’s first marathon win since 2023, when he won the Berlin Marathon.

The Melbourne Marathon is part of his world tour, where he is attempting to run a marathon on all the continents.

His last race was at the Porto Alegre Marathon in Brazil on July 12, where he finished 12th with a time of 2:18:42.

The two-time Olympic champion also raced the Cape Town Marathon in his first Africa marathon, finishing 16th in 2:13:29.  

ALEX ISABOKE

ALEX ISABOKE

ALEX ISABOKE is a seasoned multimedia journalist with an impressive track record spanning over a decade in the field of sports journalism and is currently the Sports Editor at Capital FM. Beyond his successful broadcasting and digital career, Alex has made significant contributions to the sports community, serving on multiple committees dedicated to enhancing the sports landscape. He has covered all major international sports from Olympics/Paralympics, FIFA World Cup, NBA-All Stars, World Athletics Championships, AFCON, WRC and many more.