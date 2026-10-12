Lecturers’ strike escalates as talks with govt collapse

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – The ongoing lecturers’ strike in public universities is set to intensify after negotiations between university workers and the government collapsed on Monday raising the prospect of further disruption to learning.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) said the government presented an offer that was largely similar to the one tabled on October 1, which the union rejected as inadequate.

In a statement, UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said the meeting involving UASU, the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU), KUDHEIHA and the government’s Inter-Ministerial Committee ended without an agreement.

“The talks have collapsed. The strike therefore continues,” Wasonga said, adding that the union would escalate its industrial action until its demands were addressed.

The union also faulted the National Treasury for failing to attend the meeting, saying its involvement was essential to resolving questions surrounding funding for staff salaries in public universities.

UASU is demanding a credible government offer and the conclusion of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

It also wants a firm commitment that the Exchequer will fund salaries for staff in public universities.

“Bringing back substantially the same offer is not meaningful engagement, and it does not demonstrate a commitment to resolve the dispute,” the union said.

The strike centres on the dispute over the 2025–2029 CBA, with university workers seeking an agreement on their employment terms and a clear government commitment to funding staff salaries.

The latest breakdown follows earlier negotiations, including a government proposal presented on October 1, which UASU says failed to meet its demands.

The union maintains that meaningful progress will require a revised offer and a clear plan for financing public university salaries.

UASU has urged staff in public universities to remain united as it presses the government to reach an agreement.