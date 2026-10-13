Laikipia Confirms Two Suspected Ebola Cases Test Negative

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Laikipia County health authorities have confirmed that two suspected Ebola virus disease cases tested negative, urging residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information following an outbreak of concern in Nanyuki.

The clarification comes after reports of a suspected Ebola case at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital triggered anxiety among residents on Monday.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Laikipia County Executive Committee Member for Health Albert Taiti said the county had activated precautionary measures after a patient presented with symptoms resembling those of Ebola virus disease.

Taiti said health officials collected samples from the patient and sent them for laboratory testing, with the results confirming that the patient did not have Ebola.

However, he disclosed that the patient died while receiving treatment at the facility.

The county health department subsequently received an alert from a private hospital in Nanyuki concerning a second suspected case.

Samples from the second patient were also submitted to the National Public Health Laboratory for analysis, with laboratory results confirming that the patient had tested negative for Ebola.

Following the two negative test results, Taiti assured residents that the county was prepared to respond to suspected Ebola cases and had taken steps to strengthen its capacity to manage potential infections.

He said healthcare workers had been sensitised on the appropriate procedures for identifying and handling suspected cases of the highly infectious disease.

The county government urged residents to remain vigilant and observe established preventive measures while promptly reporting any suspected cases to health authorities.

Officials also cautioned the public against circulating unverified reports about Ebola, warning that misinformation could trigger unnecessary fear and panic.

Residents were advised to rely on official communication from health authorities for accurate information about suspected cases and the county’s response.

The two negative results provide reassurance amid heightened public concern over Ebola, but health officials continue to emphasise the importance of surveillance and preparedness.

The county government reiterated the need for cooperation between residents and healthcare workers to ensure suspected cases are assessed promptly and appropriate measures are taken.

The death of the patient at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital was reported separately from the laboratory findings, which ruled out Ebola in the two suspected cases.

The county has urged residents to avoid drawing conclusions from symptoms alone and to allow qualified health professionals to conduct the necessary investigations.