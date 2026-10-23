Koskei Urge Greater Accountability to Rebuild Public Trust Ahead of 2027 Polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – Senior government and institutional leaders have called for greater transparency, accountability and public engagement to restore confidence in public institutions as Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at the inaugural Global Trust Summit 2026, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said rebuilding public confidence requires institutional reform, responsible leadership and services that respond to citizens’ needs.

In a keynote address titled “Rebuilding Trust from the Frontline: Challenges, Prospects, and Opportunities,” Koskei said efforts to restore trust must lead to practical action that addresses people’s everyday concerns and demonstrates that public institutions serve the public interest.

He said regulatory authorities have a particularly important role because their decisions directly affect livelihoods, businesses and access to essential services.

The Head of Public Service urged them to apply standards fairly and consistently, enforce compliance transparently and demonstrate integrity and accountability.

Koskei also called for effective oversight, measurable results and stronger regional and international cooperation. He said communities of practice can help institutions share experience and adopt approaches that improve service delivery.

“Ultimately, trust grows when institutions keep their commitments, take responsibility for their decisions and deliver the services citizens depend on,” he said.

The summit, held under the theme “Weaving Trust: Binding Strands for a Strong Global Order,” brought together representatives from government, business, civil society, academia, the media and technology to discuss ways to strengthen institutional credibility and public confidence.