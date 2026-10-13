Kisumu man jailed 20 years for defiling 12-year-old girl

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – A 36-year-old man from Kisumu has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for defiling a 12-year-old girl in Seme Sub-County.

Kombewa Magistrate Jocelyn Kimetto found Ng’iendo guilty of defilement committed on May 18, 2022, after the prosecution presented three witnesses to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court heard that the minor had returned home from school feeling unwell when the convict carried her to a bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

The prosecution, led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Carolyn Kiptum, presented medical evidence whose findings were consistent with defilement.

The court rejected the accused’s claim that he had been framed by his wife, with the magistrate ruling that his explanation did not cast doubt on the prosecution’s case.

The convict has been granted 14 days to appeal the sentence.