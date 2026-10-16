Kenya’s Fully Registered Political Parties Rise to 107

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 16 – The number of fully registered political parties in Kenya has risen to 107 following the registration of five additional parties by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

The Registrar issued full registration certificates to Mwongozo Mpya Party (MMP), Imarisha Uchumi Party (IUP), United Super Alliance Party (USAP), Forward Kenya Party (FKP) and People’s Prosperity Party (PPP).

The office also issued a provisional registration certificate to the Economic Patriotic Alliance (EPA).

Presiding over the issuance of the certificates, Registrar of Political Parties J.C. Lorionokou urged the newly registered parties to adhere to their respective constitutions and uphold established rules and principles in their operations.

Deputy Director of Registration Locha Ekurudi highlighted statutory deadlines that political parties must meet to qualify to participate in the next General Election.

Ekurudi noted that parties are required to maintain compliance with legal and administrative obligations beyond the election period, even after attaining full registration status.

The ORPP team also guided the parties on compliance requirements, including data and records management, membership management, maintaining requisite headquarters and county offices, and establishing inclusive governance organs.