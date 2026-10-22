Kenyan investors eye Africa growth agenda as FT summit convenes global leaders in London



NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22– African governments and investors are meeting in London to examine how the continent can mobilise domestic capital, expand regional trade and attract investment as shifting global trade patterns reshape economic opportunities.

The 13th Financial Times Africa Summit, held on October 21–22 under the theme Mobilising Growth in a New Global Order, brings together political leaders, policymakers and business executives to discuss financing, infrastructure, energy and industrial development across African economies.

The discussions are relevant to Kenya as it seeks to attract private investment, deepen regional trade and expand domestic financing for infrastructure and productive sectors amid competition for global capital.

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo are among the confirmed participants at the summit, alongside Dangote Group President and Chief Executive Aliko Dangote and several African finance ministers.

The agenda places particular emphasis on mobilising domestic capital, scaling small and medium-sized enterprises and strengthening African financial systems as governments seek to reduce barriers to investment and support sustainable economic growth.

Sessions on the first day examined the future of finance, African fintech, gold reserve management and investment opportunities in small businesses, while discussions on the second day focused on trade, capital allocation and the implications of changing international alliances.

For Kenya, the focus on regional markets and alternative sources of investment comes as businesses navigate trade costs, infrastructure financing needs and competition for funding from international investors.

The summit’s discussions on tariffs and shifting trade relationships also highlight the importance of diversifying export markets and strengthening commercial links with major trading partners, including China, India and Gulf economies.

Other confirmed speakers include Mo Ibrahim, founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation; Jakaya Kikwete, former president of Tanzania; Ahmed Shide, Ethiopia’s finance minister; and Kristy McNeill, the United Kingdom’s minister for international development.

The programme also covers the Red Sea corridor and US-Africa policy, examining how geopolitical developments could influence trade routes, investment decisions and the movement of goods across the continent.

A separate feature of the gathering is the Africa Sustainable Futures Awards, organised in partnership with the World Bank Group’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

The awards recognise private-sector initiatives developing scalable solutions to Africa’s development challenges.

The summit comes as African economies seek to convert their market potential into investment, jobs and higher-value production, with policymakers under pressure to strengthen local financial markets while attracting international funding.

The event’s organisers say the annual gathering provides a platform for African and international decision-makers to discuss the economic and policy choices shaping the continent’s long-term growth.