Kenya, US review IMF engagement ahead of December mission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Kenya and the United States have reviewed Kenya’s economic outlook and engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ahead of consultations expected in Nairobi in December.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi held talks with Eric Meyer, the US Treasury Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Africa and the Middle East, on the sidelines of the 2026 IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

The discussions covered the upcoming IMF Article IV consultations, publication of Kenya’s Governance Diagnostic Report and opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

An IMF mission is expected in Nairobi in early December for the Article IV consultations, which assess a country’s economic policies, including fiscal management, monetary policy and financial stability.

The two sides also reviewed progress towards publishing Kenya’s Governance Diagnostic Report, which is expected to inform discussions on governance and public sector accountability.

According to the National Treasury, the meeting also covered the Business Laws (Amendment) Act and its implications for development financing and partnerships.

Other issues discussed included remittances from the United States, development financing, health cooperation and possible technical assistance from the US Treasury on digital assets.

Kenya receives significant remittances from the US, which support household spending and contribute to foreign exchange inflows.

The Treasury did not announce any new funding agreements or specific financial commitments following the meeting.

The talks form part of Kenya’s engagement with international partners on economic policy, financing and institutional reforms.