Kenya Seeks More Soil Scientists to Support Sustainable Agriculture

ROME, Italy, Oct 14 – Kenya and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have underscored the need to train more soil scientists to strengthen the country’s capacity to manage soil resources sustainably.

The issue featured in discussions between Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and FAO Deputy Director-General Beth Bechdol at the organisation’s headquarters in Rome, Italy.

The meeting focused on soil health as a foundation for sustainable agriculture, higher productivity and long-term food security.

Both sides highlighted the importance of combining scientific expertise with technology and soil intelligence to guide farming decisions and improve the management of agricultural land.

FAO reaffirmed its support for Kenya’s soil health initiatives, including efforts to strengthen the Kenya Integrated Agricultural Management Information System (KIAMIS), now integrated with KADIC.

The two sides also discussed establishing a team of soil health champions to promote awareness and encourage action among stakeholders.