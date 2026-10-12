Kenya seeks development financing at global economic meetings

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – Kenya is seeking to advance its development financing and economic policy priorities during the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Bangkok, Thailand.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo are leading the Kenyan delegation at the meetings, which run from October 12 to 18.

“The gathering provides an opportunity for Kenya to engage international financial institutions and development partners on economic stability, financing needs and measures to support long-term development,” the National Treasury said via a social media post.

The discussions are taking place against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, commodity price volatility and climate-related shocks that continue to influence global economic conditions.

Kenya’s participation is expected to provide a platform for advancing its economic interests and engaging partners on policies intended to sustain growth and strengthen the country’s resilience to external shocks.