Jakakimba says Luo Nyanza must remain in broad-based government as Kenya marks first anniversary of Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 – Silas Jakakimba, the long-serving aide to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has urged the Luo community to remain committed to the broad-based government, saying Nyanza stands to benefit from working with President William Ruto’s administration.

In a statement reflecting on Raila’s political legacy, Jakakimba said the community should support a united, peaceful and economically transformed Kenya, arguing that decades of political struggle for democracy and good governance should translate into tangible development.

“Kenya first under President William Samoei Ruto because sawa, ni sawa. And Nyanza is not remaining behind,” Jakakimba declared.

Jakakimba warns against reversal of political cooperation

Jakakimba cautioned against attempts to reverse what he described as the Luo community’s collective resolve to work with the government, arguing that cooperation offers an opportunity to advance the region’s interests while contributing to national development.

He invoked Raila’s decades-long struggle for democratic reforms, constitutionalism and social justice, saying the sacrifices made by the former Prime Minister and other Kenyans should pave the way for greater inclusion, national cohesion and economic progress.

Jakakimba described the broad-based arrangement as an opportunity for the Luo community to participate more meaningfully in national decision-making while advancing the wider interests of the country.

Raila’s legacy and Ruto’s development agenda

The former aide argued that Raila’s legacy should also be reflected in opportunities created for future generations, including greater equality, unity and improved living standards.

He called for continued cooperation around what he described as a shared vision between Raila and Ruto for a more united, peaceful and developed Kenya.

Jakakimba also pointed to completed and ongoing national government development projects in Nyanza as evidence of the region’s participation in the country’s development agenda.

He said political cooperation should translate into practical benefits for residents, including improved infrastructure, economic opportunities and public services.

Nyanza’s place in national development

Jakakimba’s remarks place regional development at the centre of the debate over the future of Luo politics, challenging leaders to consider whether a return to confrontational opposition politics would advance the region’s long-term interests.

The broad-based arrangement, however, will ultimately be judged by its impact on residents, including young people, traders, farmers and communities seeking better livelihoods.

As the country continues to reflect on Raila’s political legacy, Jakakimba made the case for cooperation over confrontation, arguing that Nyanza should have a meaningful stake in Kenya’s economic transformation.

His position is that national unity and political engagement should help deliver development to the region while contributing to the wider prosperity of the country.