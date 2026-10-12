‘If I’m Found Dead, Tell Them It Is Sarah’: Tob Cohen’s Final Warning Revealed in Murder Trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – Former MP Patrick Muiruri has told the High Court that businessman Tob Cohen expressed fears for his life days before his death, recounting a chilling warning allegedly made during their final conversation.

Muiruri, who described himself as a friend of Cohen for 30 years, testified that the businessman told him: “If anything bad happens to me, or I am found dead somewhere, tell them it is Sarah.”

The testimony emerged on Monday as the murder trial of Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, who is charged in connection with the death of her husband, resumed before Lady Justice Diana Rachel Kavedza.

The prosecution, led by Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Vincent Monda, presented three witnesses as it continued building its case against Wairimu.

Muiruri told the court that Cohen had confided in him about difficulties in his marriage and plans to divorce Wairimu before his death.

According to his testimony, Cohen disclosed the plans on July 15, 2019, citing alleged theft of property documents, misappropriation of company funds and prolonged marital difficulties.

Four days later, on July 19, 2019, Cohen reportedly called Muiruri and expressed fear about returning to his matrimonial home.

Muiruri told the court that the conversation was their last exchange and that Cohen’s warning left him concerned about his friend’s safety.

The former MP also recounted an incident at a wedding in December 2018, where Cohen and Wairimu allegedly had a public disagreement.

During the exchange, Wairimu allegedly told her husband: “This is not your house.”

The testimony forms part of the prosecution’s evidence in the case, in which Wairimu faces a murder charge relating to Cohen’s death.

The court also heard testimony from Mary Mutisya, a law firm clerk who said Wairimu had requested a search of land records relating to Cohen’s property.

Mutisya told the court that Wairimu later sent her payments through M-Pesa and asked her to follow up on an application seeking the withdrawal of a caveat registered against the property.

The witness said she subsequently learnt through media reports that Cohen was missing.

Her testimony added to the evidence being presented by the prosecution concerning property records and transactions linked to the case.

Government analyst John Mungai was the third witness presented by the prosecution.

Mungai produced exhibits that included clothing allegedly belonging to Cohen, a curtain recovered from inside the water tank where his body was found, a red robe and a yellow polythene bag.

The court heard that the yellow bag had covered Cohen’s body when it was recovered from his compound.

The exhibits form part of the material being presented as the court examines the circumstances surrounding the businessman’s death.

The hearing is scheduled to resume on October 14, 2026, as the prosecution continues presenting witnesses and evidence.

The case centres on the death of Cohen, whose body was discovered in a water tank at his compound in Nairobi in September 2019 after he had been reported missing.