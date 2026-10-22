Hit Squad shine as three Kenyans advance to African boxing finals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Kenya’s Hit Squad booked three places in the finals of the African Boxing Championships on Day Five at the Kasarani Indoor Arena, delivering a mix of impressive victories and painful exits in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Veronica Mbithe led the charge, defeating Uganda’s Muuwa Brenda by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the women’s flyweight semifinals to secure her place in the final.

Rosemarion Achieng followed suit with an equally convincing 5-0 victory over Egypt’s Mohammed Rahma, while Kelvin Maina completed Kenya’s winning run by overcoming Israel Mbaga of Equatorial Guinea with a composed performance to book the country’s third final berth.

“I am feeling great and happy to be in the final. I am working on my mistakes so that I can win the gold,” said Achieng.

Maina attributed his success to the team’s preparations and expressed confidence ahead of the gold-medal bout against his Angolan opponent.

Kelvin Maina completed Kenya’s winning run by overcoming Israel Mbaga of Equatorial Guinea

“I am happy to be in the final, and I give it to the good training leading up to the competition. I am ready to win gold against my Angolan opponent,” said Maina.

However, it was a difficult outing for the rest of the Kenyan contingent, with five boxers falling short in their respective semifinal bouts despite spirited performances against strong continental opposition.

Edwin Okong’o (71-75kg), Steve Onyango (67-71kg), team captain Boniface Mogunde (67-71kg), Chrispine Ochanda (75-80kg) and Peter Abuti (86-92kg) bowed out after facing opponents from Egypt, Seychelles, Rwanda and Algeria.

Despite missing out on the finals, the quintet displayed determination and fighting spirit as Kenya’s campaign continued against some of the continent’s leading boxers.

Kenya’s team captain Boniface Mogunde lost to Algerrian opponent

The championships have brought together more than 150 boxers from 15 nations for a week of elite continental competition, which began on October 15.

Attention now turns to the final day, which will feature 21 bouts as the remaining contenders battle for gold.

With three Kenyan boxers still in contention for the top honours, the home crowd will be hoping to inspire the Hit Squad to a memorable finish.

Fans have been urged to turn out in large numbers, bringing their flags, vuvuzelas and voices to rally behind the Kenyan finalists as the championships conclude at Kasarani.