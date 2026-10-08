Guardiola Breaks Silence on Man City’s Charges

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 8 – “Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all.”

Comforting words of solidarity from a long-standing leader can be a great source of strength and unity at a time of crisis.

And many Manchester City fans will have felt just that after former manager Pep Guardiola posted on social media last week in response to the club being found guilty of deliberate financial rule-breaking over nine years.

To some, Guardiola’s intervention came as a surprise. After all, he is no longer in a managerial position having left City in the summer, and so was under no obligation to comment.

In the past, Guardiola – who joined City in 2016, most of the way through the 2009-18 period the charges relate to – had insisted guilty verdicts would change his relationship with the club.

He was outspoken on some matters during his time in Manchester, including Catalan independence and Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

But in some instances he sidestepped questions on human rights in the United Arab Emirates, whose government includes key members of City’s hierarchy, and didn’t broach the UAE’s alleged role in the ongoing conflict in Sudan, which has accused it of being complicit in genocide. The UAE has strongly rejected the allegations.

City are, of course, appealing against the guilty verdicts, and Guardiola remains employed by owners City Football Group as a global ambassador.

Next week he is expected to attend City’s Champions League tie against Paris St-Germain – the club’s first home match since the guilty verdicts were announced.

But what did he say about the Premier League’s case against the club over the years?

BBC Sport has taken a look at every significant comment Guardiola made on the subject during his time in charge at Etihad Stadium.

Before the Premier League charges

18 May 2019 – FA Cup final

“Do you know the question you’re asking me?

“Did I receive money for another situation, right now, today? Honestly, do you think I deserve to have this type of question, the day we won the treble… did I receive money? Are you accusing me of receiving money?

“I listen to my chairman and my CEO, and I trust them. They tell me we are fair and we absolutely follow the rules. I believe them.”

Guardiola’s first comments on allegations of financial rule-breaking by Manchester City were delivered furiously, at a media conference in the immediate aftermath of a 6-0 victory over Watford in the FA Cup final.

He had been asked by Sky News’ Rob Harris whether he had ever received separate, undeclared payments from the club in addition to his contracted salary, after the Football Leaks website published hacked information suggesting former manager Roberto Mancini had been paid in such a way.

Guardiola appeared to take the questions as an attack on his personal integrity.

Mancini said last month: “It’s not an issue that concerns me. It’s nothing new because this matter has been discussed for the last four or five years.

“Manchester City has not been found guilty, and the alleged double contract is not my concern. It’s their issue, not mine.”

19 February 2020 – bullish over Uefa appeal

“We appeal. When someone believes they are right, they have to fight. The club has to fight and I trust the club 100% what they have done and they have explained to me.

“This situation is not finished and we will wait. But until it is resolved you have to play and play, and that is what is going to happen.”

Guardiola was responding after Uefa found City guilty of breaking its Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, and banned the club from European competition for two years.

He was bullish regarding the club’s right to appeal.

14 July 2020 – Champions League suspension overturned

“We were damaged. The people say we cheated and were lying – and many times. The presumption of innocence wasn’t there.”

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) had lifted the Uefa suspension and cleared the club of the more serious charges, finding some were unproven or that in some cases too much time had passed since the alleged rule-breaking.

Guardiola suggested in response that the wider football world had simply assumed the club was guilty and fair treatment had been lacking.

7 May 2022 – trust in City hierarchy

“Why did I defend the club and the people? It’s because I work with them.

“When they are accused of something, I ask them: ‘Tell me about that.’ They explain and I believe them.

“I said to them: ‘If you lie to me, the day after I am not here. I will be out and I will not be your friend any more. I put my faith in you because I believe you 100% from day one and I defend the club because of that.'”

Guardiola made clear he had built a level of trust with those in the City hierarchy that meant he inherently believed them.

But he also insisted he would resign if the club were found guilty, and distance himself from anyone who had ‘lied’ to him.

Guardiola had, of course, left the club in the months before the guilty verdict was confirmed last week. But in response he reaffirmed his kinship with City and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

After the Premier League makes its move

10 February 2023 – first response to 115 charges

“My first thought is that we are already being condemned. I am fully convinced we will be innocent.

“Personally, I am happy we are here. We have the chance to defend [ourselves]. I think we have good lawyers. I think the Premier League, supported by 19 teams, will have good lawyers too.

“Just in case we are not innocent we will accept what the judge in the Premier League decides, but what happens if in the same situation that Uefa happened we are innocent – what happens to restore or pay back our damage?”

In an extraordinarily tense media conference after the Premier League announced it was pursuing 115 charges against City, Guardiola again insisted the club were innocent and suggested confidence their legal team would secure a result in their favour.

The Spaniard again suggested the media and public were predetermining City’s guilt without a fair hearing.

23 May 2023 – frustration with process

“We would love [the verdict] tomorrow – this afternoon better than tomorrow.

“What we won on the pitch, we don’t have any doubts.”

A few months into a process that would take just over three and a half years, Guardiola expressed exasperation with the amount of time the Premier League investigation was taking and the doubt being placed on his team’s achievements by pundits, the media and fans.

24 November 2023 – staying to manage in League One

“You are questioning like we have been punished. And in the moment, we are innocent until guilt is proved.

“I know the people want it. I know, I feel it. I will wait. Wait and see it and after the sentence has been done we will come here and explain it.

“There is more chance [for me] to stay if we are in League One than if we were in the Champions League.”

Guardiola made two key pledges here – a media conference in response to the verdict when it was eventually revealed, and to continue managing the club in the lower leagues if such a punishment was handed down.

His summer exit thwarted the latter, but he would repeat the media conference promise later.

Awaiting the verdict

23 August 2024 – final weeks before hearing

“I am happy that it starts soon and hopefully it will finish soon. We will accept [the verdict], like we have always done.”

In the months before the legal hearing into the charges began, Guardiola again expressed a desire for haste.

13 September & 21 September 2024 – hearing begins

“I know what people are looking for. I know what they are expecting – I know it because I have read it for many years.

“Everyone is innocent until guilt is proven. It’s like everyone doesn’t expect us to be not just relegated, they want us to disappear off the face of the earth.”

Guardiola again insisted the football world was against City from the outset, as the legal hearing into the case began.

7 February 2025 – anticipating a final verdict

“In one month, I think there will be a verdict and sentence.”

Briefings at the time indicated a verdict was expected in early 2025. Guardiola was under the same impression, but in reality it was a long way off.

The independent commission panel expressed its frustration with the time taken when it eventually published its findings last week.

23 May 2026 – leaving Manchester City

“I trust them. I spoke with them and trust how they behave and how they did. What happened, happened.

“If you find me, yeah, but that will be difficult.”

On leaving City, Guardiola underlined his belief in the club’s innocence for a final time and his belief that individuals in the club’s hierarchy were telling the truth.

In the final line, Guardiola again insisted he would give a media conference once the verdict was given – if journalists could find him.

No such media conference has been announced. The only subsequent comment Guardiola has made was last week’s social media post.

The post featured photos of him holding trophies and posing with key City ownership figures including Al Mubarak and CEO Ferran Soriano – the men under pressure – but no players.

What the verdict means for his legacy is something football fans around the world will determine for themselves.