Farmaajo warns Somalia’s disputed election plan could trigger civil conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15— Former Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has warned that the country’s disputed electoral process could deepen political divisions and trigger civil conflict, calling for an agreement on inclusive elections involving the federal government, regional states and opposition groups.

Farmaajo’s warning followed the electoral commission’s announcement of a timetable for parliamentary elections on April 15, 2027, and a presidential vote on May 15, 2027, a move that has drawn opposition from political leaders who say the process lacks broad consensus.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Farmaajo condemned what he described as a “unilateral decision by a one-sided electoral commission” and accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration of pursuing elections without the agreement of federal member states and opposition leaders.

“The unilateral electoral process adopted by former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, whose term in office expired in May this year, is a dangerous threat to Somalia’s statehood and future,” Farmaajo said.

He called for renewed dialogue among political stakeholders, arguing that Somalia’s political future could not be determined through unilateral decisions.

“The only serious way forward is an agreement on free and fair elections with stakeholders,” he said.

The dispute centres on constitutional amendments that extended presidential and parliamentary terms from four years to five. Mohamud’s administration maintains that the changes allow the president to remain in office until May 2027, while Farmaajo and other opposition figures argue that his original mandate expired in May 2026.

Farmaajo accused the government of proceeding without political consensus and warned that competing electoral processes could emerge, raising the risk of further instability.

He also alleged that the administration had disregarded constitutional principles and sought to consolidate power.

The allegations reflect the opposition’s position in the ongoing dispute.

The former president urged Somalia’s political leaders, including former national leaders, senior officials and heads of federal member states, to unite behind a transparent and inclusive electoral process.

He also called on international partners to continue mediation efforts and help the country resolve the dispute through dialogue.

The electoral disagreement comes amid wider tensions between the federal government and opposition groups over constitutional changes and the transition to direct elections.

The government has defended the new electoral framework as part of its push for a system in which citizens directly elect their representatives, while critics say the process requires broader political agreement.

The government has said it remains open to negotiations alongside preparations for the scheduled polls, maintaining that the two efforts can proceed in parallel.

Farmaajo, who served as Somalia’s president from 2017 to 2022, said political stakeholders needed to reach an agreement to prevent the electoral dispute from threatening national unity and the country’s future.