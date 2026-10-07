‘Draining’ few days for Gauff after online racist abuse

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 7 – Coco Gauff said she had a “draining” few days after receiving racist abuse online before her fourth-round China Open exit.

The American received an “insane” amount of racist comments and direct messages following an incident in her third-round win over 16-year-old Sun Xinran on Monday.

China’s Sun thought she had hit a winner late in the first set, but Gauff raised her hand to halt play because of a flickering light in the side panels surrounding the court.

After a video review – which players are allowed to request – the point was replayed, with Gauff winning it and subsequently going on to clinch the match.

The 22-year-old posted a lengthy statement explaining what had happened and later condemned the racist abuse she received in response.

Gauff was beaten 6-3 6-3 in her next match against Elise Mertens on Wednesday.

Asked how she had felt over the past 36 hours, Gauff said: “It has been kind of draining, I’m not going to lie.

“I just turn off my phone and move on. I mean, there’s nothing you can do.”

A spokesperson for the Women’s Tennis Association said it was appalled by the abuse. It said it was in contact with Gauff “to offer our full support”.

A statement given to the news agency AFP said the governing body was “seeking action” against the abusive content.

Gauff, who won the title in Beijing in 2024, committed 34 unforced errors and eight double faults against Mertens.

“I was just a bit flat. That’s the main thing,” Gauff said.

“The level was there at some points, I just didn’t sustain it the whole match.”

Belgium’s Mertens will play former world number one Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals after the six-time major champion Swiatek beat American teenager Iva Jovic 6-1 6-3.