Diaz: Unlocking the Indian Ocean and Atlantic maritime wealth

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – Having been born at the coast, I have lived with the rhythm of the waves and felt the immense, untapped potential of the sea since childhood.

The ocean is not merely a geographic boundary; it is a living economic artery and a vital provider for millions. Today, the blue economy is no longer a peripheral development agenda it has become the central economic frontier for the Indian Ocean and Atlantic rim.

Data from UNCTAD shows ocean-related trade reached almost $2.5 trillion, with services overtaking goods for the first time at 58% of the total. This structural shift—driven by maritime transport, port services, and coastal tourism—means the wealth of our oceans is increasingly generated through logistics, value-added services, and sustainable exploitation rather than raw extraction alone.

For the coastal states of Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, the strategic question is clear: can we capture this value through upgraded ports, coherent trade corridors, and credible conservation frameworks, or will we remain passive transit zones for others’ trade?

The geopolitical reality across two oceans

Africa’s 38 coastal and island states control over 30,000 kilometers of coastline across two oceans, yet the continent captures only a fraction of global maritime value.

The Red Sea disruptions exposed structural fragilities while simultaneously creating an urgent catalyst for investment. Container transits through the Suez Canal dropped by over 60%, diverting immense traffic around the Cape of Good Hope.

Commercial vessel traffic around the Cape surged dramatically, while fleet capacity on Asia–Africa services grew by over 50% year-on-year, signaling that shipping lines expect sustained trade growth along these routes, not merely temporary rerouting.

As global industry leaders note, this disruption is accelerating critical investment decisions that were already long overdue.

Without coordinated port upgrades and corridor integration, however, increased vessel volumes translate into costly congestion rather than economic prosperity.

Balancing extraction and marine governance

The Indian Ocean and Atlantic are becoming sites of an emerging governance test. The International Seabed Authority (ISA) has granted exploration contracts across the Indian, Atlantic, and Pacific Oceans, yet a comprehensive precautionary framework remains incomplete.

A critical analysis published in Science magazine regarding protected marine areas warned that premature exploration claims can erode the effectiveness of conservation networks by preempting the protection of critical habitats.

The recommendation was unambiguous: suspend further exploration approvals until robust marine protected area networks are fully designed and implemented for each targeted region.

For the Indian Ocean and Mid-Atlantic Ridge, this warning is directly relevant. While the High Seas Treaty (BBNJ Agreement) provides tools for environmental impact assessments, area-based management, and benefit-sharing from marine genetic resources, implementation capacity remains heavily concentrated in wealthy nations.

Developing coastal states which bear the primary ecological risks of deep-sea mining while capturing limited commercial benefits must be central to governance design. The blue economy cannot be sustainable if conservation is treated as an afterthought to resource extraction.

The corridor opportunity

The Indian Ocean holds 40% of the world’s oil and gas reserves and is home to one-third of the global population. Meanwhile, the Atlantic rim hosts 46% of Africa’s population alongside significant hydrocarbon and mineral wealth.

Yet, the value captured locally by coastal African and South Asian states remains disproportionately low. Strategic corridor models offer the clearest pathway to changing this equation:

However, corridors without complementary port efficiency, digital customs systems, and a skilled maritime workforce will underdeliver. Africa accounts for only 4% of the global seafarer workforce, despite a vibrant youth population and growing maritime training capacity.

Furthermore, many nations fall into a “polycentric incoherence trap,” where innovation, sustainability, and governance policies are developed in silos. Policy sequencing matters: pursuing trade liberalization without simultaneous environmental and technology frameworks risks driving up carbon emissions and regulatory inefficiency.

A call to action for regional leadership

The blue economy will not unlock itself. The window for shaping the global rules is narrowing, and the time for passive observation has passed.

Regional bodies, from the African Union and regional economic communities to port authorities across the Indian Ocean and Atlantic rimsmust act with deliberate speed. We must harmonize regulatory frameworks, accelerate cross-border trade digitization, and enforce marine protected zones before external commercial interests dictate terms.

Governments must move from viewing corridors as political projects to managing them as competitive business platforms that foster regional industrialization.

As governments establish the enabling policies and regional governance frameworks, the private sector continues to invest capital, drive technology adoption, and spearhead lasting economic transformation across the blue economy.

Through public-private partnerships, sustainable infrastructure, port modernizations, and green maritime innovations, business leadership is actively translating ocean potential into sustainable jobs, resilience, and long-term prosperity.

By Chris Diaz