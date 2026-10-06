Chaos force Sharks, Mombasa United second leg playoff abandoned 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The second leg of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League playoff was marred by chaos at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Tuesday afternoon after the match was abandoned in injury time as Kariobangi Sharks led 2-1.

Mombasa United led the first leg 2-1 in a match played last week on Thursday in Mombasa.

The winner of the playoff was scheduled to play Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday in the season-opening top-tier league.

-More to follow-