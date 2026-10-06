Chaos force Sharks, Mombasa United second leg playoff abandoned 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The second leg of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League playoff was marred by chaos at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Tuesday afternoon after the match was abandoned in injury time as Kariobangi Sharks led 2-1.
Mombasa United led the first leg 2-1 in a match played last week on Thursday in Mombasa.
The winner of the playoff was scheduled to play Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday in the season-opening top-tier league.
ALEX ISABOKE is a seasoned multimedia journalist with an impressive track record spanning over a decade in the field of sports journalism and is currently the Sports Editor at Capital FM. Beyond his successful broadcasting and digital career, Alex has made significant contributions to the sports community, serving on multiple committees dedicated to enhancing the sports landscape. He has covered all major international sports from Olympics/Paralympics, FIFA World Cup, NBA-All Stars, World Athletics Championships, AFCON, WRC and many more.