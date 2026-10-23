Campaigns Begin After IEBC Concludes Migwani Candidate Registration

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared six candidates to contest in the Migwani County Assembly Ward by-election, scheduled for November 17.

Returning Officer Julius Maingi cleared three candidates: Susan Nzoka of the Party of Independent Candidates of Kenya (PICK), Mwangangi Munyoki of the Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF), and Kimanzi Mwendwa of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Michael Kive of the Peoples Party of Kenya, Christine Mwende of the National Economic Development Party and Joel Kuri of the Mabadiliko Party of Kenya had been cleared on Wednesday.

Their clearance brings the total number of candidates approved to contest the by-election to six.

The Migwani Ward seat fell vacant after former MCA Harrison Maluki Mawia resigned to take up the position of Clerk of the Kitui County Assembly.

With the campaign period beginning, Maingi urged candidates, political parties, supporters and other stakeholders to follow the Electoral Code of Conduct and campaign peacefully.

He called on all stakeholders to show tolerance, respect opposing views and promote peaceful coexistence before, during and after the election.

“Every candidate has a right to campaign freely, and every voter deserves an environment in which they can make their choice without fear or intimidation,” the IEBC said.

The commission said it remained committed to facilitating a free, fair, transparent and peaceful by-election.