Broad-Based Leaders Take Ruto Re-Election Campaign to Matiang’i’s Kisii Backyard

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – President William Ruto’s allies have intensified campaigns for his re-election in Kisii County, with Kenya Kwanza leaders rallying support for his second term during a boda boda empowerment forum in Bonchari.

The event, hosted by Kisii Woman Representative Dorice Aburi, brought together leaders from Kenya Kwanza and the broad-based government, including National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, as political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election gather momentum.

Aburi, who is seeking to contest the Bonchari parliamentary seat in 2027, used the forum to engage boda boda operators, while leaders called on residents to support Ruto’s administration and its development agenda.

President Ruto’s close aide, Faruk Kibet, who has made several trips to the Gusii region to drum up support for the President, said the area should not be viewed as the political preserve of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

“We have come here many times and we will continue coming. This is not Matiang’i’s bedroom, this is Kenya. President Ruto is working. He has brought roads, electricity, affordable housing and money to the grassroots. You have every reason to vote for Ruto for a second term,” Kibet said.

He accused the opposition of concentrating on political confrontations with the President rather than presenting alternative development proposals.

“Those in opposition are just making noise. They have no plan. They wake up every morning to fight Ruto. Kenyans want development, not insults,” he added.

Kitutu Chache North MP Japhet Nyakundi defended the empowerment initiative, describing it as part of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s bottom-up economic agenda.

“This boda boda empowerment is not politics, it is our manifesto. We promised to uplift hustlers and that is what Aburi is doing here in Bonchari. We will support her because she understands the bottom-up agenda,” Nyakundi said.

Aburi said her decision to seek the Bonchari parliamentary seat was driven by the need to address local development challenges and improve opportunities for young people and women.

“I have served as Woman Rep and I have seen the needs of our people. Our youth in boda boda sector need support, our mothers need support. Today we have empowered them, and this is just the beginning. I will continue working with the national government to bring more development,” she said.

Aburi urged Bonchari residents to support her political ambitions, promising to work with the national government to advance development projects in the constituency.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed called on Kisii residents to support the broad-based government arrangement, saying leaders should prioritise service delivery over political disputes.

“We are now in a broad-based government. We must support President Ruto to deliver. The time for politicking will come, but for now let us work for Kenyans. Do not listen to those who want to take us back,” Junet said.

Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi also urged residents to support women leaders and back Ruto’s bid for a second term.

“President Ruto has given women a chance in his government. We as women leaders are saying we are firmly behind him for a second term,” she said.

The Bonchari forum comes as political leaders begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Ruto’s allies seeking to strengthen his support in regions traditionally associated with opposition figures, including Matiang’i.