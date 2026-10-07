Basketball Africa League unveils newly refurbished courts in Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria and Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal, Oct 7 – The Basketball Africa League (BAL) today (Wednesday) announced that the league is unveiling six newly refurbished basketball courts in Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria and Senegal in support of NBA Africa’s commitment to build or renovate 1,000 courts across the continent over the next decade.

Collectively, the courts are expected to reach thousands of youth and community members annually.

The first two courts were unveiled Sept. 30 in Saint-Louis, Senegal, in collaboration with Senegalese national oil and gas company Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN), and Oct. 3 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, in collaboration with Wave Côte d’Ivoire.

Additional courts will be unveiled through December in Dakar, Senegal, in collaboration with Ville de Dakar; in Joal, Senegal in collaboration with Woodside Energy; and in Guédiawaye, Senegal, and Owerri, Nigeria, in collaboration with Qatar Foundation.

Each court features upgraded playing surfaces, spectator seating and new basketball stanchions, with select sites also featuring modernized changing rooms, sanitation facilities, and lighting.

“These newly refurbished courts reflect our commitment to investing in communities and making the game more accessible to young people across Africa,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall.

“Together with our partners, we are creating spaces where the next generation of African basketball players, fans, and changemakers can grow, connect and thrive.”

Overview of Refurbished Courts:

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) unveils a newly refurbished court in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, in collaboration with Wave (Credit: BAL)

Saint-Louis, Senegal (PETROSEN) – Sept. 30: The indoor court in Saint-Louis, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was unveiled at Université Gaston Berger (UGB), one of Senegal’s leading academic institutions, and will provide UGB students and the broader Saint-Louis community with a modern space for basketball and community programming.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire (Wave Côte d’Ivoire) – Oct. 3: At Groupe Scolaire Lac in Koumassi, the renovated court is expected to serve nearly 3,000 players every week, including 2,500 students, and host a basketball development program for 300 girls ages 18 and under from eight schools across the community.

Every Saturday, the site will host the Ligue Jeune, a youth basketball competition for aspiring players ages 18 and under.

The refurbishment also includes the addition of upgraded lighting and new spectator benches made from recycled materials.

This marks the second BAL court unveiled in Abidjan through the league’s collaboration with Wave Côte d’Ivoire following the launch of the first court in November 2025.

Joal, Senegal (Woodside Energy) – Oct. 7: The newly renovated court in Joal, a coastal fishing community on Senegal’s Petite Côte, will serve as a central gathering space in a community where access to organized sports infrastructure has historically been limited.

The refurbished court will include secure fencing and refurbished sanitation facilities. The launch event will feature a basketball clinic for 100 boys and girls ages 16 and under.

Dakar, Senegal (Ville de Dakar) – Oct. 9: Positioned along Dakar’s Atlantic coastline and at the heart of one of Dakar’s most dynamic recreational hubs, the outdoor court will offer a unique landscape and will serve as a year-round destination for players, families and visitors.

It will also serve as a vibrant social anchor, bringing together Dakar’s passionate basketball community, youth, and visitors in an inspiring seaside landmark.

The upgrades include an integrated scoreboard installation, new storage facility, and perimeter fencing to enhance the player and fan experience while helping protect and preserve the court.

The inauguration will be followed by the finals of the BAL City Run, a neighborhood basketball tournament featuring 12 local teams.

Guédiawaye, Senegal (Qatar Foundation) – Oct. 30: Marking the first-ever BAL4HER court in Africa, the newly renovated indoor facility is part of the BAL’s platform dedicated to advancing women and girls in basketball and beyond, and will serve as a multi-sport hub supporting basketball, volleyball and handball, equipped with upgraded lighting, changing rooms, bathrooms, and meeting rooms.

The venue, designed to promote gender equality, will also function as a hub for learning and holistic growth featuring dedicated rooms for leadership workshops, life-skills training, educational sessions, and health and nutrition programs.

Owerri, Nigeria (Qatar Foundation) – December: Marking the second BAL4HER court in Africa, the court unveiling will be supported by two-time WNBA All-Star and BAL Ambassador Chiney Ogwumike and her nonprofit organization, Queens of the Continent. The court currently serves more than 300 participants across Imo State.

The upgrades, including renovated changing rooms and bathrooms, improved lighting and enhanced drainage, will transform a gathering space into a dedicated venue for organized sport, youth development and community engagement.