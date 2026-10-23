5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know Your Galaxy Watch9 Could Do 

By Brenda Nakhulo Khaimia

If your social media feed has been anything like mine lately, the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon is becoming hard to miss. Runners are sharing photos of their race kits, posting videos of themselves collecting their bibs and documenting the training that has brought them this far. Some are counting down to their first race, while others are chasing personal bests, they have spent months working towards.

There is a certain excitement that comes with race week. The training runs, the early mornings, the running shoes and the conversations about pace and distance all become part of the experience. For many participants, getting ready for race day also means paying closer attention to their fitness, sleep and recovery.

And if you use a Samsung Galaxy Watch9, there are a few features that might make you look at your smartwatch differently. Beyond counting steps and recording workouts, the watch offers tools that can help you understand your running routine and everyday activity. Here are five worth exploring as Nairobi gets ready for marathon Sunday.

Your watch can help you prepare for your next running goal

Not everyone heading to Uhuru Gardens this Sunday has the same goal. Some runners want to finish their first race, while others are hoping to improve their times. Whatever the target, having a structured training plan can help make the process more manageable. The Galaxy Watch9’s Running Coach assesses your running ability and creates a personalised training programme based on your fitness level. Guided sessions help you work towards your goals, whether you are building endurance or trying to improve your pace.1 Even if you are not running this weekend, the feature could come in handy when you start planning your next race.

Your Energy Score might give you a different perspective on your day

Anyone who has tried fitting a run around a demanding work schedule knows that some mornings feel easier than others. You might have slept for several hours and still wake up feeling less energized than expected. The Galaxy Watch9’s Energy Score combines information from recent sleep, activity and overnight heart rate to provide an indication of your daily readiness.2

It gives you another way to look at your routines and understand how your activity and rest patterns may be influencing your day. For people balancing training with work and other commitments, these insights can offer useful context.

The kilometres you run are only part of the picture

It is easy to focus on distance when preparing for a race. You finish a run, check your time and look forward to the next session. But what happens when you combine several workouts throughout the week? The Galaxy Watch9’s Daily Cardio Load provides insights into your recent physical activity and training intensity.3 Reviewing these patterns can help you understand how your activity levels change over time and make more informed decisions about your exercise routine. For runners, this can be particularly useful when balancing long runs with gym sessions or other forms of exercise.

Your watch can tell you more about your sleep habits

With early morning training sessions and busy schedules, sleep can quickly become inconsistent. Yet it is often one of the first things people overlook when trying to maintain a fitness routine. The Galaxy Watch9 tracks sleep patterns and stages, while Sleep Coaching uses your sleep data to offer personalised guidance on improving your habits. 4Looking at your sleep patterns over time can help you identify routines worth reviewing, such as inconsistent bedtimes or changes in how long you sleep. It is another way to become more aware of the habits that shape your everyday wellbeing.

Your fitness journey does not have to look like anyone else’s

Social media can be a great source of motivation during marathon season. You see someone completing a long run, hitting a new personal best or sharing their training progress, and suddenly you want to push yourself too but fitness goals are personal. For one person, progress might mean running faster. For another, it could mean walking more consistently or simply making time for exercise during the week.

The Galaxy Watch9 lets you track workouts, monitor your heart rate and review activity data through Samsung Health. 5These records can help you follow your own progress over time and build a clearer picture of your activity habits.

As Nairobi counts down to race day

Race day is almost here, and runners across Nairobi are getting ready to put their training to the test. For some, the goal is a personal best. For others, simply crossing the finish line will be a milestone worth celebrating. Whatever brings people to the starting line, the marathon is a chance to celebrate movement, progress and the many ways people make fitness part of their lives.

At the event, Samsung will be showcasing the Galaxy Watch9 at its experience zones in Foodie Street and the Sponsor Village. Visitors can explore its fitness and wellness features and discover how the technology can help them track their activity, understand their routines and stay connected to their fitness goals.

The author is the Marketing Manager at Samsung Electronics East Africa.