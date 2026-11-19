LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 19 – Lawyers for world number one Alexander Zverev say he will defend himself against a lawsuit which alleges he misrepresented the outcome of his domestic abuse trial.

Former partner Brenda Patea is seeking damages and an injunction against him making similar comments in future.

In October 2023 Zverev was issued with a penalty order for bodily harm against Patea, with whom he has a daughter.

He contested the order, having always denied the charges, and a public trial was under way in Berlin in June 2024 when the court terminated the proceedings.

“The decision is not a verdict and it is not a decision about guilt or innocence,” the court told the BBC.

“One decisive factor for the decision was that the witness has expressed her wish to end the trial. The defendant agreed to the termination of the case.”

The court said there had been a separate settlement between Zverev and Patea.

But in September – as first reported by the Bounces website – lawyers for Patea filed a civil complaint in Berlin about an interview Zverev gave to French newspaper L’Equipe in June the day after he won his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

According to the complaint, L’Equipe reported that Zverev allegedly said “my innocence has been proven”.

The lawsuit asks that Zverev should be ordered “on pain of a fine of up to 250,000 euros (£209,000)” not to repeat the claim, and also seeks damages for the impact these statements have made on Patea.

“He was not found guilty, but he was not acquitted and they signed an agreement in which he committed not to talk about this case any more,” Patea’s lawyer Michael Scheele told BBC Sport.

“Instead he has said that it has been proven that he was not guilty. It’s simply false.

“She doesn’t want this to be repeated, because she’s a content creator, an influencer, and she was accused of trying to make money, which was not true. If that had been the case, she would have asked in that [original] agreement to be compensated.

“He made a payment for the daughter, but nothing for her. She did not get any money.”

Zverev is being represented by Berlin law firm Schertz Bergmann, which said: “Our client will defend himself against the lawsuit.

“If the statement attributed to him was indeed made in the form alleged, we consider it to be a permissible expression of opinion protected by Article 5(1) of the German Basic Law.

“Our client would merely have expressed his personal conviction that he had done everything in his power to refute the allegations made against him and that he considers his innocence to have been confirmed by the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

“He is fully entitled to hold and express this view.

“The criminal proceedings were discontinued without any finding of guilt, and the presumption of innocence remains unaffected.”

The out-of-court settlement in Berlin in June 2024 came on the day Zverev reached the French Open final for the first time.

In the subsequent news conference, he was asked by BBC Sport whether he had any reservations about missing the opportunity to clear his name entirely.

“That’s what dropping the case is. That is innocence,” Zverev replied.

“They’re not going to drop the case if you’re guilty. I don’t know what translations you have, but that’s what it means.

“Done. We move on. I never ever want to hear another question about the subject again. That goes out to everybody.”