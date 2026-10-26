Youngster wins coveted award after leading Kenya to Under 17 World Cup round of 16

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26, 2026 – Clutched tightly in her hands, the official FIFA Woman of the Match trophy meant everything to Mwanakombo Bakari.

But as the young forward stood before the cameras following her match-winning brace against Samoa, her message was as much about her teammates as it was about her own brilliant performance.

For Bakari, receiving the individual honor was a proud, emotional milestone, and one she felt was earned through relentless effort on the pitch.

“I feel so proud to get Woman of the Match because I truly feel like I deserved it. But all I can say is that we fought as a team, we maintained team spirit, we worked hard, and these are the fruits of our labor,” Bakari said.

Reflecting on the grit required to overcome opening setbacks in the group stage and secure a 4–0 victory over Samoa, Bakari emphasized that Kenya’s progression was forged through sheer determination and self-belief.

“It hasn’t been easy, nor has it been too tough, but it’s down to our effort. We pushed ourselves, fought as a team, got positive results, and qualified for the Round of 16. This is the first time Kenya Under-17 has qualified for the Round of 16. We are so happy because it has not been an easy journey,” the midfielder said.

Bakari scored twice to ensure Kenya sailed through to the round of 16 as one of four best third-place finishers.

With Asian heavyweights Japan waiting in the Round of 16, Bakari refused to let the reputation of their opponents dim the squad’s ambition.

Instead, the striker issued a fearless call to action, insisting that the Junior Starlets intend to keep pushing further into the tournament.

“We have made it through the group stage for the first time. Whichever team we get matched up against, we will fight because it won’t be easy. We are meeting different countries, different cultures, and different people here, but we will work extra hard and push ourselves all the way until we reach the quarterfinals,” she said.