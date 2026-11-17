NAIROBI, Nov 17– You & Me Housing Co-operative Society is targeting a Sh200 billion asset base within the next 10 years, with the funds expected to finance members seeking to acquire homes and invest in income-generating property.

The ambitious target will be pursued through a member-funded model, with the society banking on increased membership and savings contributions rather than major external capital injections to expand its financing capacity.

Chief Executive Officer Julius Odera said the Sh200 billion target is intended to support members’ property investments and is not a plan for the cooperative to accumulate real estate assets for its own portfolio.

“We do not intend to invest outside the realistic sector. That 200 billion is basically meant to empower members to actualize their dreams of owning homes.”

The society currently has about 7,500 members and a loan portfolio of Sh1.3 billion.

It plans to grow its membership to 500,000 within five years, using a recruitment strategy dubbed ‘One Plus Two’, which requires each member to bring in at least two new members annually.

Odera said savings mobilized from the expanded membership would provide the funding needed to support the cooperative’s long-term growth ambitions.

“Remember that in the cooperative model, it is member owned, member finance, and member managed. So we intend to ensure that this money that we are talking about is generated internally from the members.”

The cooperative says it has already enabled members to develop or acquire more than 1,000 homes, while loan applications worth approximately Sh800 million are being processed.

Beyond residential housing, the society intends to finance other property investments, including rental units, guest houses and schools, allowing members to use real estate to generate income.

The expansion strategy also includes working with the government’s affordable housing programme.

Odera said the cooperative was engaging the National Housing Corporation to help members access affordable housing projects and financing.

The model, he said, is designed to accommodate members at different income levels, including those who cannot immediately afford completed houses but can progressively finance construction or property purchases.