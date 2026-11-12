Women deputy governors decry frustration by their county boss

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – Women seeking to contest various political seats in the 2027 General Election have decried what they describe as a rising wave of sexual and gender-based violence, allegedly perpetrated by their male competitors as the polls approach.

The women are now calling on the government to guarantee their security and provide a level playing field, saying this would help address the persistent gender gap in political representation and advance the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, which remains elusive more than 15 years after the promulgation of the Constitution.

Speaking under the umbrella of the Deputy Governors Caucus, the women said those seeking to challenge their bosses in the gubernatorial race were increasingly being targeted for intimidation.

Elgeyo Marakwet Deputy Governor Prof. Grace Cheserek narrated her recent experience, highlighting the challenges facing women seeking elective positions.

The women are among deputy governors attending a two-day Leadership Legacy Workshop in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, organised by the Deputy Governors Forum and bringing together representatives from across the country.

Among the issues being discussed at the workshop are mechanisms to improve working relationships between deputy governors and their respective governors.

Some governors have faced criticism over allegations of frustrating their deputies by denying them specific responsibilities, budgetary allocations and other benefits, despite the deputy governor’s office being constitutionally established.

These concerns have informed the introduction of a Bill in the Senate by Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi, which is currently at the Second Reading stage.

The proposed legislation seeks, among other things, to clarify the responsibilities of deputy governors and strengthen their participation in county governance.

Deputy Governors Forum Chairperson Reuben Kamuri has clarified that the forum is not seeking to create competing centres of authority within county governments.

Instead, he says the push is aimed at promoting clarity of responsibilities, mutual respect, effective service delivery and harmonious working relationships for both current and future county leaders.