Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter Winnerman is taking “Give Me Chance (Remix)” to East Africa. The track features Davido, one of Africa’s biggest stars, alongside returning collaborator Sabushebu. It is out now on all major streaming platforms through Winnerman Universe and Plug Music.

Produced by Egar Boi, the remix reworks Winnerman’s most-streamed song into a warm, mid-tempo Afrobeats love record. It is about patience, regret and asking for one more chance with someone who matters. Davido’s verse brings the star power, and Sabushebu returns to keep the spirit of the original.

The original “Give Me Chance” appeared on Winnerman’s debut EP, Winnerman’s Universe, in April 2026 and became his most-streamed song. The remix arrived on 16 October 2026 and introduces Winnerman to a much wider audience.

Davido is no stranger to East African audiences. His “Number One” remix with Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz remains one of the region’s best-loved cross-border collaborations.

Winnerman will be in Nairobi from Thursday 10 to Tuesday 15 December 2026 for a radio and TV media tour. He will visit leading Kenyan stations for in-studio interviews, acoustic sessions and live on-air appearances, including a guest appearance on Citizen TV’s 10 over 10. He will also speak to Ugandan audiences through virtual interviews on XFM and NTV Uganda.

Radio listeners across the region can also take part in “Give Me Chance” dedications, a love-song segment where fans dedicate the track to someone they would like a second chance with.

“Give Me Chance (Remix)” by Winnerman and Sabushebu featuring Davido is available on Boomplay, Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack and YouTube Music: