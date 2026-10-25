Why Tusker are ‘angry’ ahead of Confederations Cup do-or-die clash against TZ giants

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 25, 2026 – Tusker head coach Julien Mette has backed his players to go all-out for revenge in the return leg of their Caf Confederations Cup tie against Tanzania’s Singida Black Stars on Sunday.

The Frenchman said his players are angry with themselves following their 1-0 loss to their next-door neighbours in last Sunday’s first leg duel at the Nyayo Stadium.

Consequently, Mette said his charges cannot wait to get on the pitch and do the business against the continental regulars.

“The guys have a good mindset…they have some regrets. Some of them are angry about themselves, that’s a good mindset to take revenge on Sunday,” the gaffer said.

The Frenchman added that they will approach the game as a final, leaving it all out on the pitch to come away victorious against all odds.

The fact that they have played in two finals in recent months — FKF Cup and FKF Supercup — and won, is a source of solace for Mette.

“Good thing we have won a final recently, which is not the same case for Singida. Mentally, we have the roster and the experience…also, we have young players who are hungry to make history. History is full of young players who scored the goal of their life in a final game. This is also the type of mindset I want for that game,” the former AS Otoho head coach said.

Nonetheless, Mette is conscious of the threat posed by their opponents who were mostly second best in the first leg but pounced at the first sniff of a goalscoring chance.

The tactician, who is an adherent to a possession-based style of football, admitted his team would have to keep their eyes peeled for the dangerous wing-play of the Tanzanians.

“They will play the same way they played in Nyayo. They don’t like to keep possession for long but are more direct…they prefer long balls or go direct to the wingers who have been the ones to make the difference. We have seen it with Mbouma, the winger who scored the goals against us…until then they had not created a chance for 60 minutes. So, we will expect the same thing,” he said.

The match kicks off at 7 pm (Sunday night) at the Azam Complex.