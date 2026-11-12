Why McCarthy is unbothered by persistent criticism over Harambee Stars team selection

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 12, 2026 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has once again dismissed criticism over his team selection, saying that they can say whatever they want.

The South African said he is unfazed by negative comments over his call-ups to the national team, vowing to forge on with his vision for Kenya.

“In Kenya, they say whatever they want to. Freedom of speech is really freedom of speech. People say whatever they want to. I think if I had listened my whole life to what people have said, do you think I would be sitting here or I would have achieved whatever I have achieved?” McCarthy said.

McCarthy further said he will not seek to please everybody, especially critics who feel their favourite players have not been included in the squad.

“I think the noise outside is always the noise, and you’re never going to be able to please everyone. I think we know, the players know, what we’re building and what we’re trying to do. So, of course, not everybody’s going to like if your favourite player is maybe not selected. And then, of course, you criticise the coach or you criticise the team,” he said.

McCarthy added: “That comes with this job, being a manager and making decisions that not many people will be able to make, and the difficult ones, and you’re going to have to be prepared to be criticised for it.”

Throughout his over one-year reign, the former Manchester United coach has faced queries and criticism over some of the players he regularly calls to the side despite not playing consistently for their respective clubs.

However, McCarthy has always countered such accusations with the assertion that the players selected align with his playing philosophy and vision, in addition to being mentality giants.

He will be at pains to justify his selection once again when Kenya face his country of birth in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier tie in Soweto on Friday night.

Although they have qualified for the tournament by virtue of being co-hosts, Harambee Stars will have their work cut out through a baptism by fire, which tests their readiness to battle the big boys come next year.

The two teams meet again on Tuesday (November 17) at Nyayo Stadium.