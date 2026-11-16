‘Why Kenyan defenders should be terrified of Leopards new boy Musa Ceesay’

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 16, 2026 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani believes Gambian import Musa Ceesay will be too hot to handle for defenders in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League, this season.

Ambani said the burly no. 9 is an asset who answers most of the attacking issues that have crippled the felines for some time now.

“As I said, the only thing we have been lacking is a typical striker who can get in between the channels and take the risk that all our other strikers have not been able to do. This is what we have been lacking for some time,” the former Ingwe striker said.

Cessay scored the lone goal as the 12-time league champions continued their unbeaten run in the 2026/27 season, winning 1-0 over Mombasa United at the Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga on Sunday evening.

It was the first goal for the 29-year-old who joined Ingwe from Gambian side Falcons at the beginning of the new season.

It was also Leopards’ fifth goal in what was been thus far a blunt performance in attack by Ambani’s charges.

Not that any of it matters for the gaffer who was delighted with the way his charges put in a mean shift to take all the three points.

“The game was tough…Mombasa also gave as much as they received and we had to make the necessary changes to cope with their threat especially in the middle of the park,” Ambani said.

The win has hoisted Leopards to third position on the log with 13 points, breathing down the necks of arch-rivals Gor Mahia who sit second with the same number of points – albeit with a game in hand.

Win their next match against Salim Babu’s Migori Youth and Leopards could be lurking in the shadows, behind leaders KCB who currently boast 14 points.