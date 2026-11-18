NAIROBI, Kenya, November 18, 2027 – South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane admits he would not want to face Harambee Stars again after the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier double-header between the two sides, this week.

The legendary tactician said playing against Kenya has been one of the most trying times of his coaching career.

“If we qualify (for Afcon 2027), I hope I don’t come here. I hope I go somewhere else, because this is enough, you guys are a very good team, a strong team,” the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician said.

The two sides played a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first match in Soweto on Friday night, Ryan Ogam’s last-gasp equaliser capping an end-to-end encounter in which both went hammer and tongs against each other.

Part Two of the thriller ended in favour of Bafana Bafana, Relebohile Mofokeng scoring a double as the visitors won 2-1 at the Nyayo Stadium.

At 2-0 up, it seemed as if the final nail to Kenya’s coffin had been drilled in, until Ogam’s freekick in the 85th minute added a twist to the proceedings.

Benni McCarthy’s charges poured forward in search of another leveller, coming closer in added a time as Sylvester Owino’s header was cleared off the goalmouth.

To Mosimane and Co’s relief, it was not to be a repeat of Soweto; he admitted Stars’ resurgence left him on the edge of his seat.

“I think it was a duplicate of the match in South Africa where we scored first and Harambee Stars again in the final minutes, they show character again. I am just thinking if we didn’t score the second goal, what could have happened, maybe we would not have won,” Mosimane said.

He added: “We played against a very good team, that has character. I don’t know what is this thing of Harambee, in the last five minutes they don’t stop, they keep coming, so credit to the mentality of the team.”

The win takes the 1996 continental champions to the top of Group D with 10 points, one more than Guinea who beat Eritrea 3-1 in Cairo, a day earlier.