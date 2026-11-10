Wenger considers FIFA Presidency bid to unseat Infantino

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 10 – Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is considering standing against Gianni Infantino as a candidate in Fifa’s presidential election.

For weeks, senior figures in European football have been hoping the Frenchman would run for the job, and he is now giving it serious thought.

Wenger is 77, leading to questions over whether he could provide long-term leadership for the sport.

But some of his supporters have told BBC Sport that they would be happy for him to win the election, then stand down before serving a full four-year term.

Infantino’s position was plunged into crisis by a backlash caused by his failed plan to sell commercial stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

But he retains support in South America, Africa and Asia, and recently insisted he has the backing of the “vast, vast majority” of world football.

However, that support could be tested if Wenger stands.

Fifa’s head of global development would have the backing of Uefa, which has spearheaded opposition to Infantino, and he has credibility throughout the footballing world.

Sources close to Wenger say he is yet to decide whether to stand, and they still believe Infantino is favourite to win a fourth and final term in next year’s election.

The deadline for candidates to confirm they are standing against Infantino for the election in March is 18 November.

Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega was the first person to put his name forward in October.

Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima has also announced his intention to stand.

This month Fifa said “key documents” relating to Infantino’s plan to sell stakes in the World Cup would be made available to members of its council, but they will have to travel to its Zurich base, and access will be under “strict protocols”.

Last month Uefa gave football’s world governing body until 2 November to release details about the controversial Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, and to answer questions relating to its decision-making.

That followed a council meeting at which Infantino apologised for the abandoned sell-off plot but failed to explain how the proposal was devised, asking that questions be submitted in writing.

Amid the fallout over FFE, Wenger, who has traditionally been loyal to Infantino, distanced himself from the aborted plot.

“I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports,” Wenger said at the time.

“The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent Fifa that serves our game with commitment, transparency and integrity.”

Wenger has caused controversy at times in his Fifa role, notably for proposals such as biennial World Cups and a “daylight” offside law.

But he also has a global profile, including in Africa, where Infantino recently received a major re-election boost when receiving the backing of all 54 member national associations after promising an increase in funding.

Known as a champion of African players when in charge at Arsenal, Wenger’s support of an expanded 48-team World Cup in order to drive development in countries beyond the game’s traditional powers has been well received in the continent.