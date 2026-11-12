Wanga, Joho Trail Kindiki in Ruto’s 2027 Running Mate Race

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki continues to command a significant lead over other potential candidates in the race to become President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2027 General Election.

A TIFA Research opinion poll released Thursday shows that 55 per cent of Ruto’s supporters want Kindiki to retain the position, signalling strong preference for continuity in the country’s second-highest executive office.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga emerged as the second-most preferred candidate at 12 per cent, while Hassan Joho followed with 9 per cent.

Oburu Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula each garnered 4 per cent.

The findings place Kindiki more than four times ahead of Wanga, his closest competitor in the survey.

TIFA says the results suggest that Ruto’s supporters largely favour retaining the current Deputy President, although the combined backing for alternative candidates points to some interest in expanding the political coalition.

The survey focused exclusively on supporters of President Ruto and was released on November 12, 2026.