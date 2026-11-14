Wall Collapses on Workers at Nairobi’s Riverside Excavation Site

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – – Emergency response teams have been deployed to Nairobi’s Riverside area following the collapse of a wall at a property undergoing excavation on Saturday morning.

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed that its response teams were at the scene, alongside two E-Plus ambulances, but said the number of people affected and the extent of any injuries were yet to be established.

“A wall has collapsed in Riverside, Nairobi County. Our Red Cross Action Teams are responding and two E-Plus ambulances are now at the scene. We will share more updates as they come in,” the organisation said.

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai said the wall collapsed on workers at the excavation site, with several people feared trapped beneath the debris.

He criticised the county administration over what he described as failures in oversight and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

“The current leadership of the county from the governor to the junior staff responsible should be in jail,” Alai said.

The collapse raises fresh concerns over construction safety and enforcement of building regulations in Nairobi, coming just a day after an eight-storey building under construction collapsed in neighbouring Machakos County.

Six people died in the Machakos incident, while five others sustained injuries.