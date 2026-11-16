Vinicius says transfer interest affected Real form

MADRID, Spain, November 16, 2026 – Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr says he felt “truly overwhelmed” by transfer speculation in the summer, which has contributed to his mixed form at the start of the season.

The Brazil international has scored just once and provided three assists in 12 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side this season.

He was linked with a move to Premier League champions Arsenal this summer as he entered the final year of his contract, before signing an extension at Real.

The 26-year-old also says he did not train as much as he should have following Brazil’s last-16 exit at the World Cup.

“I don’t think I prepared as well as I could have after the World Cup, because the impact of that tournament is so significant for all Brazilians,” he said.

“Being knocked out so early was something we hadn’t expected. So, I took advantage of my holidays to enjoy myself, rest, relax, and spend more time with my family. I ended up training less than in previous years.

“That may have affected my start to the season.

“On top of that, regarding my contract renewal, with so many clubs showing interest last summer, I felt truly overwhelmed, as with the situation at Real Madrid. But it’s a very long season.”

Vinicius received a red card for violent conduct in October when he pulled the hair of Villarreal midfielder Nathan Saliba, which led to a four-match suspension.

In his absence, record signing Yan Diomande has made the most of his opportunity on the left wing, scoring four goals.

Vinicius joined Real from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2018 and has scored more than 20 club goals in each of his past five seasons.

Mourinho’s side are second in La Liga, three points behind rivals Barcelona, and return to league action when they host Celta Vigo on Saturday.