Victims’ Compensation Panel to Publish List of Beneficiaries With Identities Protected

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations plans to publish a list of beneficiaries who have received compensation, with sensitive personal details redacted to protect their identities.

Panel Chairperson Professor Makau Mutua says the disclosure will be guided by data protection laws, which require the institution to safeguard information relating to victims and their families.

“In keeping with data protection laws which govern us and govern this panel, we shall publish, and I hope in the near future, information redacted to protect certain identities and information about those victims, so the public can see a full list of those who have received compensation,” Mutua said.

He noted that protecting the identities of some beneficiaries was necessary for their safety, while reaffirming the Panel’s commitment to transparency and public accountability.

“We have to be sensitive to individuals to protect their names sometimes for the sake of their own safety in keeping with data protection laws. You know we have been and continue to be as transparent as possible in making these facts available to you, the members of the press and to the public,” he stated.

Mutua said some families had consented to visits by the Panel and members of the media, citing the family of Rex Masai in Nairobi as one example.

The Panel says it has so far compensated more than 700 people injured during demonstrations, while also processing 236 fatality claims, more than 140 claims relating to economic losses and 16 claims involving victims of sexual violence.

The clarification comes amid concerns over delays and allegations that individuals purporting to represent the Panel have been demanding money from victims to facilitate compensation.

Mutua warned victims and members of the public against fraudsters, imposters and brokers seeking to exploit beneficiaries.

“The Panel warns victims and the public against malevolent actors who include fraudsters, imposters and brokers, demanding money with the intention of defrauding victims to facilitate compensation,” he said.

The mandate of the Panel is to oversee compensation claims involving victims of human rights violations, including those arising from demonstrations and public protests.