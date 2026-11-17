WASHINGTON DC, Nov 17 – US Vice-President JD Vance has said he will make a decision “sometime next year” about whether or not he will run for president in 2028.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance would not provide a timeline on making a determination, but signaled he is not in a hurry to make up his mind.

“I haven’t made a decision. We’ll figure it out sometime next year,” Vance said. When pressed by host Laura Ingraham, he added: “When I make a decision, I’ll be all in on whatever that decision is.”

The comments came amid growing interest in Vance’s next moves in the weeks since voters handed both President Donald Trump and Republicans a resounding defeat in the midterm elections.

People in Vance’s orbit who have spoken to the BBC said the November elections did not change the timeline around his decision-making process for 2028. He is expected to run but allies believe he could wait several months to make a final decision.

Speculation about Vance’s White House aspirations began the moment President Trump selected him as his 2024 running mate. The pick positioned Vance, who entered the White House as one of the youngest vice-presidents in US history, as the most likely heir to Trump’s Make America Great Again (Maga) movement.

But while serving in office, Vance has carefully avoided discussing his own political ambitions.

He kept that up during the midterms, when supporters frequently interrupted his campaign speeches to urge him to run in 2028. Vance’s stock response was that Republicans needed to focus on the election at hand in November.