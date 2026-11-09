‘Usigongwe!’ Sifuna’s warning to Linda Mwananchi supporters

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 9 – Linda Mwananchi Party Leader Edwin Sifuna has warned members and aspirants against falling for fraudsters claiming to speak on behalf of the political movement as its grassroots activities gather momentum across the country.

In a message directed at volunteers and supporters, Sifuna cautioned members against relying on unofficial communication channels for information about the movement, saying all official updates would be shared through its recognised platforms.

“Halafu please usidanganywe! All information relating to the Movement and its activities will be shared through our official channels. Usipoiona kwa hizi channels jua ni jaba!” Sifuna said.

The Nairobi Senator also raised concerns about individuals who could exploit members and aspiring politicians seeking access to the movement’s leadership.

“Lastly, maze usigongwe! Hii town imejaa wajanja,” he warned, urging those seeking appointments with the national leadership to follow the official procedure.

Sifuna directed members and aspirants wishing to visit the Linda Mwananchi National Secretariat to contact the Executive Director, who will arrange appointments.

He provided the Executive Director’s official telephone number, 0799 110 000, and email address, [email protected], for appointment requests.

The warning comes as Sifuna praised the growing grassroots activities being driven by volunteer movements across the country, signalling an effort to strengthen the organisation’s presence beyond Nairobi.

“We are very impressed with the ongoing work at the grassroots level driven by all our volunteer movements across the country. We see you and salute your efforts,” he said.

He added that the National Secretariat in Nairobi was committed to supporting volunteers and urged them to reach out whenever they needed assistance.

Sifuna also sought to reassure supporters that the movement had an organised leadership and administrative structure to coordinate its activities.

“Tuko organized mbaya, kila kitu kwa mpango,” he said.