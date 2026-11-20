NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 — The United States has welcomed Kenya’s selection of a US-led consortium to develop the Mrima Hill rare earths and niobium project in Kwale County, describing the decision as a commitment to transparency and economic cooperation.

The US State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs congratulated Frontier Minerals Consortium on its selection, saying the choice of an American consortium would bring innovation, local value addition and economic opportunities to Kenya.

“Congratulations to Frontier Minerals for being selected to develop the Mrima Hill rare earths and niobium project in Kenya,” the bureau said in a statement on Thursday.

“The choice of an American consortium reflects a commitment from the Kenyan government to develop their mining sector in a transparent manner that will bring market-leading innovation to Kenya, ensure local value addition, and create jobs and economic benefits for [the United States and Kenya].”

The endorsement follows Kenya’s announcement of successful bidders for three strategic mineral projects after a competitive tender process and statutory procurement reviews.

The Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs named Frontier Minerals Consortium as the preferred bidder for the Mrima Hill project, which targets niobium, rare earth elements and other minerals.

The consortium comprises Frontier Minerals LLC, Bunker Hill Mining Corp, ReElement Technologies and American Resources Corporation.

A joint venture between China’s Fangda Special Steel Technology Co. Ltd and Sinohydro Corporation was selected for the Kang’ura Chromite Development Project in Samburu County and the Kamacabi Copper Development Project in Tharaka Nithi County.

The government said no responsive qualifying bids were received for the Lali Hills Manganese Project in Tana River County and the Kiritiri Coltan Project in Embu County, which will be addressed separately in accordance with the law.

Licensing process still pending

The Ministry clarified that the notices issued to successful bidders were Notices of Intention to Award and did not amount to mining or prospecting licences.

The selected bidders must first engage host communities, landowners, county leadership and other relevant stakeholders, and obtain the necessary consents under the Mining Act.

They are also required to submit prospecting licence applications through the Ministry’s Online Mining Cadastre portal, accompanied by the required consents, statutory documents and fees.

The applications will then be submitted to the Mineral Rights Board for independent statutory scrutiny and recommendations before the Cabinet Secretary can grant licences.

Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho said the tender outcome should not be mistaken for immediate authorisation to begin exploration.

“An award at the end of a tender process is not a licence to immediately break ground; rather, it is the gateway to meaningful local partnership and strict regulatory compliance,” Joho said.

He said host communities should be informed about the companies seeking to operate in their areas, their technical capabilities and financial capacity, as well as their commitments to environmental protection, cultural heritage, local employment and community development.

The Ministry said the tender evaluation considered bidders’ geological and exploration expertise, plans for in-country mineral processing and beneficiation, local content, environmental restoration and financial capacity.

Successful bidders were required to attain a minimum technical score of 80 per cent before proceeding to financial evaluation.