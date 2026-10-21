Uganda says no active Ebola cases reported after Nigerian patient’s transit

KAMPALA, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) — Uganda has reported no confirmed active Ebola cases following reports that a Nigerian woman who tested positive for the disease had transited through the country earlier this month, the Ministry of Health said in a statement issued late Tuesday.

The Nigerian woman had traveled to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for business before passing through Uganda in early October, according to the statement. She reportedly showed no symptoms while in Uganda but developed them after arriving in Nigeria.

“Travel through Uganda does not establish that infection occurred here,” the ministry said, adding that the location where the woman was exposed to the virus remained under investigation.

The ministry said Nigerian authorities had yet to provide detailed information about the woman’s travel itinerary and clinical history to support further investigations and any necessary contact tracing.

According to Nigerian authorities, the woman, who had recently arrived in the country on an international flight from Uganda, was admitted to a private hospital, receiving care for several days.