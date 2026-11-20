NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – Uganda has imposed fresh restrictions on public gatherings and cross-border travel in 34 high-risk districts bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as authorities intensify efforts to prevent another Ebola outbreak.

The measures include a ban on concerts, festivals and political rallies without clearance from the Ministry of Health, alongside mandatory 21-day quarantine or monitored self-isolation for Ugandans returning from the DRC.

The government has also tightened passenger screening at airports, introduced stricter monitoring of hotels and schools, and restricted the movement of humanitarian workers and bodies across its borders.

The restrictions, which took effect immediately, follow concerns over continued movement between Uganda and the DRC, including through unofficial crossing points that could facilitate the spread of the deadly virus.

In a public health advisory issued on November 19, Uganda’s Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine said the National Task Force on Epidemic Preparedness and Response had approved the additional interventions following an assessment of the risks posed by the outbreak in the neighbouring DRC.

“With the current heightened surveillance, the ministry has observed continued movement of people across our borders, including through ungazetted crossing points, which has increased the risk of the disease entering Uganda and spreading to our communities and to other countries,” Atwine said.

She emphasised that the new directives were additional safeguards, with previously announced restrictions remaining in force.

Under the new guidelines, authorities in the 34 designated border districts have been instructed to monitor new arrivals and people relocating into their communities. Local leaders, particularly Local Council chairpersons, must be notified immediately of new arrivals and movements into the affected areas.

Organisers of mass gatherings will also be required to obtain written authorisation from the Ministry of Health before holding concerts, festivals, political rallies or similar events in the designated districts.

The government has warned that individuals who illegally cross into the country, as well as those who facilitate unauthorised border movements, will face legal action.

Ugandans arriving from the DRC will undergo mandatory health risk assessments before being placed under 21-day quarantine or monitored self-isolation.

The restrictions also extend to humanitarian operations, with aid workers required to obtain clearance from the Director General of Health Services before undertaking cross-border movements.

The transportation of bodies into or out of Uganda will similarly require prior government authorisation.

At Entebbe International Airport, authorities have introduced enhanced screening and infection prevention measures for both arriving and departing passengers.

Travellers will be required to complete passenger locator forms before boarding to facilitate contact tracing, while airlines and other transport operators risk sanctions if they knowingly transport passengers without proper authorisation or documentation.

Uganda has also tightened controls in the education and hospitality sectors. Day scholars travelling between Uganda and the DRC in the designated border districts will no longer be permitted to cross under the new restrictions.

Boarding students who may have been exposed to the virus must undergo 21 days of quarantine in designated facilities before returning to school.

Hotels and other accommodation facilities have been directed to maintain accurate guest registers, verify visitors using valid identification documents and provide the records to health and security authorities when required.

Schools, hospitals, transport terminals, places of worship and other public facilities have also been instructed to provide handwashing facilities and strictly observe infection prevention and control measures.

To strengthen public awareness, radio stations operating in the affected border districts have been directed to dedicate at least two hours every month to Ebola prevention campaigns.

Kenya’s Ebola threat

Uganda’s heightened surveillance comes as Kenya approaches the end of its Ebola monitoring period following an outbreak linked to a traveller who passed through Uganda after arriving from the DRC.

Kenya confirmed its first case on October 6, involving a man who had travelled from the DRC through Kampala before arriving in Nairobi. The patient died on October 5, becoming the index case in the country’s outbreak.

Health authorities subsequently identified eight secondary infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to nine. All infections were linked to a single transmission cluster, with no evidence of wider community transmission.

The outbreak claimed two lives, including the index patient and his 65-year-old mother.

Kenya is now working towards a possible declaration of being Ebola-free around December 23, provided no new infections are detected.

The 42-day countdown began on November 12, following the discharge of the last patient and the completion of the mandatory 21-day monitoring period for the final contacts on November 11.

The 42-day period represents twice the virus’s maximum incubation period of 21 days and is the standard requirement for declaring an Ebola outbreak over.

Uganda’s latest restrictions also reflect its own experience with the disease earlier this year, when it recorded 20 confirmed cases between May and June 2026.

The infections comprised 15 imported cases from the DRC and five secondary infections among contacts, with two deaths reported.

Uganda declared its outbreak over on July 28, with the World Health Organisation following on August 27 after the country went 42 days without recording a new confirmed infection.

However, the continued movement of people across its border with the DRC has kept the threat of fresh infections alive.

By mid-November, the DRC had reported more than 11,300 confirmed cases and over 5,500 deaths, making it a major source of concern for neighbouring countries.

The World Health Organisation has assessed the risk of further spread within the DRC as very high, while the risk to countries sharing land borders with it remains high.

Atwine has urged communities to remain vigilant, warning that Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood and other body fluids of infected people, individuals who have died from the disease, or infected animals.

Symptoms include sudden fever, headache, muscle pain, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding.

She advised the public to avoid contact with anyone displaying suspected symptoms and to refrain from handling bodies of people who have died from unexplained illnesses.

“Wash hands regularly with soap and clean water,” she advised.

Members of the public have also been urged to report suspected infections immediately to the nearest health facility or contact the Ministry of Health through its toll-free line, 0800 100 066.

The Permanent Secretary said the ministry would continue issuing updates as the situation develops.