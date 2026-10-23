Two Men Lynched By Mob In Borabu Over Alleged Land Sale Dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – Police in Borabu are investigating a mob lynching incident in which two men were killed yesterday following an alleged land sale dispute in Nyansiongo Village,Borabu constituency.

It was reported that a farmer was grazing cattle when he received a phone call from his wife informing him that Samson Ogamba and Stephen Tagiti had arrived at their home claiming they had been sent by his brother to collect a land sale agreement for two hectares of land allegedly sold earlier.

The farmer rushed home and found his wife had collapsed as the two visitors attempted to flee. Members of the public who were alerted raised an alarm and apprehended the duo.

The two were subsequently subjected to mob injustice, leading to their deaths. One was burnt beyond recognition while the other sustained multiple sharp-force injuries.

Police officers from Manga Police Station jointly with DCI Borabu visited the scene and found the body of Ogamba, 46, lying with visible injuries all over his body and Tagiti 35, had been burnt beyond recognition.

A motor vehicle the two had allegedly used to travel to the home was also burnt to ashes.

The scene was processed and documented, and the bodies were moved to Nyansiongo Mission Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy.

Police condemned the incident and urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands.