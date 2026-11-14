Two Machete-Wielding Men Arrested in Kibra

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Police in Kibra have arrested two men accused of terrorising members of the public with machetes along Karanja Street.

The suspects were apprehended on Friday following an operation by undercover officers from Kibra Police Station, who had received intelligence about their alleged activities.

According to police, the two men had been targeting unsuspecting pedestrians returning home from their daily activities.

Officers reportedly positioned themselves along the street, blending in with commuters before moving in to arrest the suspects.

“The officers moved in and apprehended both men, bringing their activities to an end,” police said.

The suspects were escorted to Kibra Police Station, where they remain in custody pending further police action and arraignment in court.