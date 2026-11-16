TSC appoints Cheptumo Ayabei as new CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has appointed Cheptumo Ayabei as its new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer.

The commission announced the appointment on Monday following a competitive recruitment process conducted in line with the Constitution and the Teachers Service Commission Act, 2012.

Ayabei will take charge of the commission’s strategic and administrative operations, including overseeing the implementation of its policies and programmes.

In a statement signed by TSC Chairman Jamleck Muturi John, the commission said the new CEO is expected to strengthen governance, improve service delivery and advance teacher professionalism.

“The new Secretary/CEO will provide strategic and administrative leadership to the Commission and oversee the implementation of its policies, programmes and strategic priorities,” the statement read.

The commission further said Ayabei would work closely with commissioners and other stakeholders to support reforms in the education sector.

TSC congratulated the new chief executive, expressing confidence in his leadership as the commission seeks to improve the quality of education across the country.

“The Commission congratulates the newly appointed Secretary/CEO and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the Commission’s mandate and contributing to the delivery of quality education for all learners,” the statement added.

Ayabei’s appointment ends a prolonged search for a substantive head of the commission following the exit of former CEO Nancy Macharia in June 2025.

Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei had been overseeing the commission during the transition.