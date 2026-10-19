Tough start for Junior Starlets at Under 17 World Cup as China run riot

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 19, 2026 – Kenya suffered a humiliating 3-0 drubbing by China in their first match at the Under 17 girls’ World Cup in Morocco on Monday evening.

The Junior Starlets, making their second appearance at the global showpiece, started brightly with Brenda Achieng’s shot from the right whistling past the post in the fourth minute.

Kenya’s Gaudencia Maloba (centre) tackles China captain Siqing Zhao. PHOTO/FIFA

Their shine was soon dimmed in the 11th minute when Xu Yue sneaked behind the Kenyan defence to slot easily past the advancing Mishel Okoyo in the Starlets goal.

Kenya’s Noelina Akuku battles for the ball during their match against China. PHOTO/FIFA.

The Chinese onslaught continued in the second half with Xu Xiaotang reacting fastest to a rebound off the upright to make it 2-0 in the 50th minute.

Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche watches on during their match against China. PHOTO/FIFA

The forward completed her brace three minutes later, heading into an empty net after a cross from the left by Fang Zhenzhu.

The Starlets will now dust themselves quickly to go again in the next match, in which they face the United States at the Mohammed VI Stadium on Thursday evening.