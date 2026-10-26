Toothless Leopards? Ambani confesses Ingwe’s biggest undoing in new season

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26, 2026 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani has bemoaned his team’s lack of cutting edge in the 2026/27 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Ambani said his charges are doing everything well except for finding the back of the net.

“Our main doing is scoring…our strikers are struggling to score, they are very goal-shy. We hope that those who are out injured can come back soon and help us. We are doing everything else well but when it comes to executing our chances, it becomes a problem,” the former Ingwe forward said.

The 12-time league champions have only scored twice in three games — a 2-1 victory over Kenya Police — and have failed to find the back of the net in the other two games.

A barren draw with Shabana added to their scoring tribulations, as a number of gilt-edged chances went begging.

Samuel Ssenyonjo, in particular, was guilty of profligacy in front of goal after he headed over in the second over with only the keeper to beat.

To add salt to injury, a Kaycie Odhiambo missed a penalty midway through the second half, condemning them to a share of the spoils with the visitors.

Ambani, however, did not blame his skipper, adding that Odhiambo was much more helpful in other areas of the game — bar the penalty miss.

“We cannot blame him for the penalty miss…on any other day, he would be converting it. Granted the penalty miss kind of swung the momentum in favour of our opponents but still we can’t blame Kaycie for this. We will go back to the drawing board and I am sure next time we will do better,” he said.

The felines go hunting again when they travel to Awendo to meet Mara Sugar in a mid-week duel on Wednesday.