NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – A farmer’s ability to earn from a harvest depends not only on what the land produces, but also on whether the produce can reach buyers in good time. Along the Timboroa–Meteitei–Kopere corridor, improved road connectivity is helping address that challenge by making it easier for farmers to reach markets and transport their goods.

Samuel Karanja, a resident of Chagaya in Timboroa, Baringo County, says the upgraded road has made travelling to market more convenient, allowing farmers to sell vegetables, potatoes and other produce without the difficulties they previously faced.

“We can now travel to the market without any worries to sell our vegetables, potatoes and other produce that we grow and have available,” he says.

Samuel has also benefited directly from the construction project through employment, earning an income that helps him support his children.

His experience reflects the wider economic role of the 63.2-kilometre road, which runs from Timboroa Junction along the A104 through Meteitei and Songor to Kopere.

The corridor serves agricultural communities where the movement of farm inputs, produce and goods is essential to household incomes and local trade.

Engineer Joseph Muange, who oversees the project, says the upgrade from gravel to bitumen standard is intended to improve access to farms and support economic activity along the route.

The benefits are visible in the movement of agricultural transport. Tractors and trucks carrying sugarcane regularly use the corridor, demonstrating the road’s importance to farming and the transportation of produce.

“Look around, you’ll see a lot of tractors and trucks carrying sugarcane. It has provided access to the farms by the farmers and generally reduced the travel time from Timboroa up to Meteitei,” Engineer Muange says.

The project has achieved 80 per cent physical progress, compared with 74 per cent of the contract period elapsed. So far, 46 kilometres have been upgraded to bitumen standard, leaving 17.2 kilometres of the total 63.2-kilometre stretch.

Engineer Muange says the contractor is ahead of schedule and the works are expected to be completed before the contractual deadline of 12 June 2027.

Improved connectivity is also encouraging roadside economic activity. Sheila Chepchirchir, who works on the project, says she has seen more businesses emerge along the route, with traders selling tomatoes, vegetables and potatoes to passing motorists.

Approximately 200 technical personnel and casual labourers have secured employment during construction, providing additional income opportunities for households in the area.

Quality remains central to the upgrade. Engineer Muange says each completed construction layer undergoes sampling and laboratory testing to establish whether it meets contract specifications. Sections that fail the tests are corrected before the next stage proceeds.

The project also includes a one-year defects notification period after completion, followed by three years of performance-based routine maintenance.

As the road approaches completion, its value is increasingly reflected in the opportunities it creates beyond transport. Better access to farms, markets and customers is helping rural producers participate more easily in the wider economy, while construction itself is providing incomes to local households.