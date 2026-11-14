Three dead, 11 injured after a wall collapsed in riverside

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Eleven injured people have been evacuated to hospital following the wall collapse in Riverside, Nairobi County.

The Kenya Red Cross says Emergency response teams were deployed at a property undergoing excavation on Saturday morning.

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai said, the wall collapsed on workers at the excavation site, with several people feared trapped beneath the debris.

He criticised the county administration over what he described as failures in oversight, and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

The collapse raises fresh concerns over construction safety and enforcement of building regulations in Nairobi, coming just a day after an eight-storey building under construction collapsed in neighbouring Machakos County.